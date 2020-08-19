Oswald Labs’ Anand Chowdhary Has Stepped Down as CEO and Founded Home Interior Subscription Startup Koj

In 2020, founder and Chief Executive Officer Anand Chowdhary founded his next venture, Koj, a Switzerland-based interior-as-a-service company based in Bern. As part of his new commitment, Chowdhary stepped down from the role of CEO of Oswald Labs and is now the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Koj. Koj offers home furniture and interior design as a monthly subscription.

Bern, Switzerland, August 19, 2020 --(



In 2020, founder and Chief Executive Officer Anand Chowdhary founded his next venture, Koj, a Switzerland-based interior-as-a-service company based in Bern. As part of his new commitment, Chowdhary stepped down from the role of CEO of Oswald Labs and is now the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Koj. Koj offers home furniture and interior design as a monthly subscription.



In his new venture, Chowdhary’s co-founder is Carlo Badini. In his early 20s, Carlo founded Cleverclip, now a renowned Swiss design agency. Without raising any external investment, Carlo grew the Cleverclip team to over 40 employees and was nominated by EY for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Cleverclip works with clients like TED, Vodafone, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Hugo Boss, Lufthansa, and Oracle, and designs explainer videos, infographics, and interactive content. Both Anand and Carlo were listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018, Carlo in Europe and Anand in Asia. Anand was also listed in Het Financieele Dagblad (Dutch Financial Times)’s list of most-innovative entrepreneurs and professionals in the Netherlands in 2018 and in The Next Web’s T500 two years in a row.



As part of this change, Oswald Labs will announce a new leadership team in the coming months with a new CEO and CTO. Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mahendra Singh Raghuwanshi will lead the company in the interim. Oswald Labs is continuing its research and development in the field of disabled-friendly technology and is expected to launch a major update to Augmenta11y, the augmented reality (AR) app for children with dyslexia, in the coming months. Bern, Switzerland, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Oswald Labs, the award-winning accessibility technology company based in New Delhi, India, and Enschede, the Netherlands, was founded four years ago by Anand Chowdhary, Mahendra Singh Raghuwanshi, and Nishant Gadihoke. The company is a leader in disabled-friendly technology and has several products, including blind-friendly smartphones, dyslexia-friendly reading apps, and a web accessibility platform.In 2020, founder and Chief Executive Officer Anand Chowdhary founded his next venture, Koj, a Switzerland-based interior-as-a-service company based in Bern. As part of his new commitment, Chowdhary stepped down from the role of CEO of Oswald Labs and is now the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Koj. Koj offers home furniture and interior design as a monthly subscription.In his new venture, Chowdhary’s co-founder is Carlo Badini. In his early 20s, Carlo founded Cleverclip, now a renowned Swiss design agency. Without raising any external investment, Carlo grew the Cleverclip team to over 40 employees and was nominated by EY for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Cleverclip works with clients like TED, Vodafone, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Hugo Boss, Lufthansa, and Oracle, and designs explainer videos, infographics, and interactive content. Both Anand and Carlo were listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018, Carlo in Europe and Anand in Asia. Anand was also listed in Het Financieele Dagblad (Dutch Financial Times)’s list of most-innovative entrepreneurs and professionals in the Netherlands in 2018 and in The Next Web’s T500 two years in a row.As part of this change, Oswald Labs will announce a new leadership team in the coming months with a new CEO and CTO. Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mahendra Singh Raghuwanshi will lead the company in the interim. Oswald Labs is continuing its research and development in the field of disabled-friendly technology and is expected to launch a major update to Augmenta11y, the augmented reality (AR) app for children with dyslexia, in the coming months.