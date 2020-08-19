Jason Brock Breaks the Silence with New Single Shine

Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release

Lyrics are a call to action; vocals are released for Creative Commons remixing.

Ventura, CA, August 19, 2020



Shine starts off with a searing guitar line that is reminiscent of the Black Keys or Gary Clark Jr. and quickly captures the raw emotions of healing with a powerful, uplifting tone. Clocking in at two minutes and fifty-eight seconds, Shine thunders underneath lyrics that speak with hope and belief that we can overcome the deep cultural barriers caused by racial injustice.



“Black Lives Matter,” says Brock, “is a crying out for justice by individuals, families, and a whole race of people who’ve been brutally oppressed in our country. Enough is enough.” He continues, “Honestly, I was stunned at first and I couldn’t find words that conveyed the heaviness and the damage done. I know that healing takes work, awareness and patience. I know that as a white man, I have to do the hard work, the right work, to repair the damage caused by my people. That’s what this song is about.”



Recorded during quarantine at Brock’s home in Ventura California, Shine is the second in a series of singles Brock is releasing in 2020. In a year of upheaval and uncertainty, music is one way we can stay connected and inspired. A good song can do that and more. It can be that voice that says “Yes, we will find a way.”



