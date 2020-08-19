Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

EquityLock Commercial to Offer Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plans Nationwide starting October 1st, 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



An “EquityLock Commercial Real Estate Value Protection Plan” is a contract that remunerates the Plan Holder should the value of a Subject Property falls in value. The Plan Holder buys a Plan that protects them against the loss of equity in a select commercial real estate property if the market takes a turn for the worse. The Plan pays the Plan Holder when the Subject Property is sold in a market where the commercial real estate prices have dropped since the Plan was initiated. The amount the Plan Holder receives is tied to the size of the market’s decline.



Steve Muehler stated that the firm is exploring options of rolling the program out in other countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia in 2021.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



