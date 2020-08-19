Think AI Corporation Achieves Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Competency

Press Releases Think AI Press Release

Irvine, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



Microsoft’s certification process for partner companies is rigorous and requires that partner companies are maintaining and delivering exceptional skill, proficiency, and experience to their customers, which is ensured with regular auditing.



"Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Competency demonstrates our expertise in providing cloud-based technology solutions and our extensive knowledge of Microsoft’s products and services," says Manish Bhardia, Think AI’s, Co-Founder and Partner. Bhardia further added, "Think AI aims to accelerate our customers’ success by providing innovative cloud-based tools to help improve their productivity and track organizational performance."



Before gaining Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Competency status, Think AI Corporation also holds Microsoft Gold Partner status for DevOps, Data Analytics, and Data Platform. Achieving Silver Cloud Platform Competency will enable Think AI to capture more market share and deliver increased business value to its customers.



About Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency



Attaining the Microsoft Cloud Platform competency demonstrates partner expertise in building, integrating and/or extending Windows-based applications and infrastructure solutions in the cloud using the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. With more than 57 percent of the Fortune 500 using Microsoft Azure, the Microsoft Cloud Platform competency can help partners take advantage of the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service solutions. Equipped with exclusive training, partners can help customers deploy solutions that increase customer productivity and profitability.



About Think AI



Sharreace Baldwin

1-323-316-7354





