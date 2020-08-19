Grants Available for Undergraduate Students Seeking Research Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cayman Chemical Company Press Release

Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is now accepting applications from undergraduate students who have been offered an unpaid laboratory research position under an accredited principal investigator. Applications will be accepted until September 20, 2020, for awards to be distributed by November 2, 2020. Grants range from $2,000 - $5,000 and may be awarded as individual or group grants.

Ann Arbor, MI, August 19, 2020



“Because the research positions available to undergraduates do not typically come with a stipend, access to this important experience is limited to students who can afford to work without pay,” said Dr. Kirk Maxey, President and CEO of Cayman and President of CABRI. “Our grant is intended to expand access to this opportunity for more individuals whose early research training will set them on a lifelong path of scientific discovery. Also, we recognize that amid a global pandemic support for these students is even more crucial.”



As a business that provides the products to support essential research for human health and well-being, Cayman is here to help nurture the research community. CABRI is a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of Cayman and is especially dedicated to supporting research for new treatments for rare cancers, orphan diseases, and genetic defects that are typically underfunded. Special consideration will be given to applications from students that work in laboratories aligning with this mission. Undergraduate grant applications may be submitted through the online form at www.cabrimed.org/undergraduate-grant.



About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.



About CABRI

