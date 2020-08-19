Foot Operated Hand Sanitizer Hardware Now Available for Schools

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Testrite Visual Press Release

Testrite Visual Launches New Hardware Just in Time for Back to School.

Hackensack, NJ, August 19, 2020 --(



One of the most important aspects of the CDC guidelines is hand hygiene which involves the use of hand sanitizer to stop the spread of germs. While school districts have been hard at work creating their back to school programs and policies, Testrite Visual has been hard at work creating products that can help schools be compliant, while also offering solutions that are easy to use, implement, and adapt to a school setting.



The launch of Testrite’s new Foot Operated Hand Sanitizer Stands and Gallon Pump Stands come at a perfect time as school begins to reopen around the country. Children’s hands have an even higher risk of carrying germs as studies show only about 33% of young girls wash their hands and only 8% of young boys. It can be challenging for teachers to monitor hand hygiene behavior, but having a foot pump hand sanitizer dispenser at the entrance to the classroom can make this process so much easier, and help minimize the spread of germs which may be ameliorated by the use of hand operated sanitizer dispensers. Testrite’s foot hand sanitizer station is made from durable aluminum and steel, with a built in locking mechanism, and easily adjusts to manage the amount of hand sanitizer that is dispensed.



“We are very excited to introduce our latest hand sanitizer hardware, and we believe it comes at a perfect time as schools around the country are reopening. Our team continues to create innovative hardware solutions that are easy to implement and install,” says Jeffrey Rubin, CEO of Testrite Visual. He adds that, “While others are waiting for imports from China, Testrite is manufacturing right here in the USA. That means quick lead times and nationwide shipping so schools can have these products installed in time for schools to reopen.”



Testrite is an American-based and American-made manufacturing company in Hackensack, NJ. Engineering value into everything they manufacture; their cost-effective, domestic manufacturing means shorter and “greener” solutions with flexibility for customization and quick nationwide shipping, and volume discounts available.



Testrite, a family-owned business, prides itself on meeting challenges head on, together with their customers. In nine decades of customer commitment and product development, the company continues to insist on quality and value as customers’ marketing opportunities are realized.



Jeffrey Rubin

201-543-0240



www.testrite.com



