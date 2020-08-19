Axiomtek's Powerful PICMG 1.3 Half-Size Single Board Computer with 9th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor and Superior Graphics Capability - the SHB250R

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

The powerful SHB250R is the ideal solution for system integrators, OEMs and ODMs searching for a versatile, easy-to-deploy motherboard with high processing powers for a wide range of AIoT applications.

City of Industry, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



The feature-rich SHB250R has two 260-pin DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of system memory. It has two SATA-600 ports that support software RAID 0/1/5/10 for data redundancy. The PICMG 1.3 system host board has one M.2 Key M 2242 SSD slot with a PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA-3 interface. The SHB250R‘s I/O interfaces include two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet connection i219-LM, two RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, one HD Codec audio, and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. It delivers high graphical performance with the Intel® HD Graphics and offers triple display support via DVI-I and DisplayPort++ (internal header) ports.



For high expandability, the SHB250R offers one PCIe x16 Gen3 slot and a choice between one PCIe x4 or four PCIe x1 Gen3 slots for a diverse range of configurations. The powerful industrial single board computer has a watchdog timer, hardware monitoring functions as well as smart CPU and smart system fans. For reliable operation, the SHB250R is capable of withstanding a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +60°C.



“We have been developing diverse, reliable and efficient SBCs to meet the demanding challenges of industrial applications such as measurement, laboratory operations, machine automation and production testing,” said Brandon Wang, the product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s SHB250R features high processing powers, extensive I/O options and high-speed transfer interfaces for a broad range of high performance applications. It also features optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support for optimum security, and supports Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11 and Intel® vPro™ for easy remote management and monitoring.”



The SHB250R is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable CPU options with LGA1151 9th/8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Xeon® E (Intel® C246), Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Celeron® processors with Intel® C246/Q370/H310 chipset

- Two DDR4-2666/2400 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB of memory

- Expandable with M.2 Key M 2242 slot

- Features support for Intel® AMT 11 and Intel® vPro™ (Intel® C246/Q370), and optional support for TPM 2.0



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



