Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arizona Self Storage Facility

Phoenix, AZ, August 19, 2020 --(



Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “Secondary market properties are often overlooked by the most visible of self-storage buyers today. Of course, we have great contacts with all of the large and institutional buyers, but this sale is a direct result of our exceptional industry relationships with secondary and even tertiary market operators. We knew the right people to match to the property. The Buyer and Seller were very happy to have an expeditious 48-day escrow. Both the Seller and Buyer were happy at closing and are looking forward to new projects.”



Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.



Gorden's team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)



Phoenix, AZ, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Anchor Mini Storage in Cottonwood, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold August 17, 2020 for $1,450,000. The multi-purposed property spans just over two acres and provided 121 spaces of self-storage, additional retail space and a duplex. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller.

