NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story

Press Release

Former Model Releases "NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story," a Harrowing Narrative of Her Twisted and Vicious Relationship with a Prominent New York Doctor


Former model and publicist Sophia V. Biondi releases her gritty new memoir "NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story." This is a gripping psychological thriller that will have readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Sophia’s first-person narrative and her twisted dangerous relationship with a prominent New York doctor.

New York, NY, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After an extravagant courtship, Sophia’s life becomes intertwined with his, and she becomes isolated from everyone she loves. As the facade cracks and the relationship descends into an unexpected and dark place, the readers will be glued to the pages to see if she will make it out alive.

From the emotional and physical abuse to the lies and manipulations, the detailed storyline will have readers at Sophia’s side through it all, and they will be holding their breath to see how it all ends - especially when Dr. Bobby’s dark past and terrifying reality come to the forefront of their shared lives.

A trail of terrorized women emerges as Sophia discovers his secrets and gains leverage. But she soon realizes he has no intention of letting her go, and as they slip further down the rabbit hole, she begins to morph into him. He is an excellent teacher, and she finds herself exacting the same emotional pain and revenge onto him as he’d done to so many others. He is stunned - blindsided by her actions, leading to a bloody catharsis. A gritty memoir filled with suspense and drama, "NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story" will have readers wondering what their lover’s agenda has been all along, and who they are really sleeping next to.

Sophia V. Biondi is an author, a former model with FORD Models, a published food writer, and former publicist. As a multiracial American, Sophia is a curious kitten when it comes to embracing different cultures, lifestyles, and challenges. Her passion for travel has taken her to 47 countries and 49 states. She enjoys spending time with close friends and her dog, cooking, and swimming. She lives a quiet, private life in New England.

"NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story" is available at nextgirlpodcast.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia V. Biondi and Frank Ralph
Email: nextgirlpodcast@gmail.com
Website: https://nextgirlpodcast.com
LinkedIn: Sophia V. Biondi

Social Media:

Instagram: @nextgirl1
Twitter: @nextgirlpodcast
Facebook: NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story
Contact Information
NEXT GIRL: Based on a True Story
Sophia Biondi
917-725-5858
Contact
nextgirlpodcast.com

