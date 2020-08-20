A New Way to Utilise Leads by TEBillion

Press Releases TEBillion Press Release

London, United Kingdom, August 20, 2020



Leads will be more user-friendly with this update as it will be viewed in two ways, list view and detailed view. There will also be a funnel wherein management will have a complete view of opportunities within the leads and within the opportunities will be a pipeline view that will give growing businesses better understanding of how the leads are working through, whether or not they need to be taken an action upon. Leads can also be viewed by categories, whether by bucket or assignees in a more user-friendly way.



TEBillion is dedicated to effectively and efficiently deliver growth and contribute to the success of its users and partners worldwide through the integration of cutting-edge business automation solutions.



