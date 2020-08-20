Project & Team, a Scaled Agile Gold SPCT Partner, Announces Its Next Batch of SAFe Scrum Master Certification Training

SAFe Scrum Master training is a remote class for candidates who are looking to upskill, return to the workforce, or switch careers and are driven to obtain a SAFe® 5 Scrum Master (SSM) certification to increase their competitive edge.

SAFe Scrum Master training is a remote class for candidates who are looking to upskill, return to the workforce, or switch careers and are driven to obtain a SAFe® 5 Scrum Master (SSM) certification to increase their competitive edge.



Why this program? Globally there is a high demand for certified scrum masters across multiple industries as organizations scale Agility via the SAFe framework to deliver value competitively. This past week 3,243 Scrum Master jobs were posted on LinkedIn. In this course, you’ll gain an understanding of the role of Scrum Master in a SAFe enterprise. Unlike traditional Scrum Master training that focuses on the fundamentals of team-level Scrum, the SAFe Scrum Master course explores the role of the Scrum Master in the context of the entire enterprise, and prepares you to successfully plan and execute the Program Increment (PI), the primary enabler of alignment throughout all levels of a SAFe organization. Build your skills as a high-performing team member and prepare to support the facilitation of team and program events when you become a SAFe® 5 Scrum Master (SSM).



What you'll learn? Completion of SAFe 5 Scrum Master (SSM) certification signifies that professionals are prepared to perform the role of Scrum Master in a SAFe environment, increasing their value to the teams and organizations they support. Participants will learn how to build a high performing Agile team as a servant leader who successfully coaches team members to deliver the maximum business value and the role of Scrum Master in a SAFe enterprise. To perform the role of a SAFe® Scrum Master, attendees will learn how to:



-Describe Scrum in a SAFe enterprise

-Facilitate Scrum events

-Facilitate effective Iteration execution

-Support effective Program Increment execution

-Support relentless improvement

-Coach Agile teams for maximum business results

-Support DevOps implementation



Class registration includes:



-Digital workbook

-Preparation and eligibility to take the SAFe® 5 Scrum Master (SSM) exam

-One-year membership to the SAFe Community Platform

-Course certificate of completion



When: August 31, 6 to 9 PM IST/ 8.30 AM to 12.30 PM EST

