CySeSo® to Provide Comprehensive, Next-Generation Cyber Security Solutions from Sophos

Cape Coral, FL, August 20, 2020 --(



In joining the Sophos Partner program, CySeSo® can now offer its clients access to Sophos’ comprehensive cybersecurity protection from internet hackers, phishing attacks, and ransomware demands for customers in the healthcare, financial, legal, and supply chain industries.



“Sophos is a next-generation security company with a channel-first, channel-only strategy that focuses all its efforts towards technical innovation, marketing, sales, and support initiatives that help our partners succeed on all levels. We are committed to building solid relationships with our partners so they can bring the most innovative and advanced IT security to their customers,” said Kendra Krause, vice president of global channels, Sophos. “With cyber threats evolving and changing daily, organizations of all sizes need a technology company that’s on the frontline of developing highly effective solutions that are simple to use. We are excited to welcome CySeSo® into our partner community and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”



“Cyseso® is a leading company in the cybersecurity industry that protects your business, financial, and client data with our first in class comprehensive 5D security model. Today’s companies are at an increased risk of cyber-crime, and many lack the resources to deal with these dangers. We are committed to helping our clients protect their business from internet threats; and to help them meet their HIPAA, PCI/DSS, CMMC, and other regulatory requirements," said Jorge M, Ph.D., president of CySeSo. In order to help our customers we have partnered with Sophos to provide our clients with industry leading state of the art, end-to-end security solutions.



The specialized partner dashboard within the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform allows CySeSo® to manage and configure product settings, distribute licenses and have a real-time perspective on their customer activity. The Sophos Central dashboard also provides partners with up-to-the-minute threat and product updates, allowing them to deliver faster, more effective customer protection.



Sophos sells exclusively through its channel of more than 26,000 resellers worldwide and is dedicated to the growth and success of partners. The company offers partners sales training and certification, co-branded marketing assets, 24/7 support, and in-depth Sophos Central dashboard training to help build the skills and expertise of its partners.



About CySeSo®

CySeSo® is a leading company in the cybersecurity field, that implements the leading 5D security model (Define, Deploy, Defer, Detect, Defend), to help our clients protect their business from the always evolving internet threats. With over 20 years of experience in the fields of internet security, global telecommunications, and field operations, we have an extensive portfolio of solutions that can address the needs of our clients from digital nomads/remote users to those of more established companies with physical offices and cloud security needs. CySeSo® is headquartered in Cape Coral, FL. For more information about the company, please visit us at www.cyseso.com.



About Sophos

Jorge Mastrapa

877-234-3536



https://www.cyseso.com



