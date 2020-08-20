Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hirobot Press Release

Popular dim sum and sushi chain will introduce Hirobot robots to Brampton location with plans for future expansion.

Brampton, Canada, August 20, 2020 --



The robots will be used to transport food from the kitchen to the dining room, whereupon August 8 staff will serve the food to restaurant patrons.



The robot servers feature sophisticated technology that allow them to move autonomously. They are equipped with multiple sensors that allow them to avoid obstacles and collisions, all while transporting food in a quick and efficient manner.



Designed for use in busy interior environments, the robots are safe to use around people of all demographics including children and seniors.



The new robots represent a new type of hospitality offered by the restaurant industry. Furnished by Canadian robot distributor Hirobot, the robots are designed to work all day long, representing a unique customer experience that can only be witnessed in person.



The robots will debut at August 8's Brampton location. August 8 has plans to eventually expand robot service to all 7 southern Ontario locations including two in Hamilton and one situated at the heart of Toronto's downtown Chinatown.



Meanwhile, August 8 has taken an active response against the ongoing threat of COVID-19. In the interests of public health, August 8 has implemented a full list of safeguards designed to protect patrons and restaurant workers alike.



Under the new procedures, August 8 patrons will be required to wear masks and be limited to 10 patrons per table. As well, all diners must submit to a temperature check upon arrival and have their contact information recorded in a visitors' log.



Meanwhile, August 8 restaurants have adopted new internal operating procedures. The new guidelines include thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing dining areas between customer use and having staff rigorously adhere to strict sanitary and face mask-wearing measures.



August 8

August 8 is a popular Asian all-you-can-eat restaurant franchise that has been serving satisfied southern Ontario diners since 2008. With 7 locations spread throughout the western end of the Golden Horseshoe, August 8 offers a wide selection of delicious Cantonese dim sum and Japanese sushi dishes that cater to all types of diners. For more information, please visit their website http://www.august8.ca.



Hirobot

Charles Liu

905-470-6080



www.hirobot.ca



