Private Placement Markets to List Secured Debt Fund on the Bermuda Stock Exchange

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets has started the process of listing a Secured Debt Fund on the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2020 --(



Since 1971, the Bermuda Stock Exchange (“BSX”) has provided a dedicated listing and trading facility for the specialist products of Bermuda and the International Financial Industry, and was named the Best Offshore Securities



The Fund’s objective will be income and capital appreciation through investments in high yield investments in U.S. Issuers. According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “the Fund will seek to achieve the investment objective by generating long-term outperformance through tactical allocation of capital toward the best risk-return opportunities available through secured debt investments in the United States.”



Steve Muehler also stated the firm has secured a listing sponsor and fund manager, and is in the late stages of fund construction.



