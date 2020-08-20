Avant Healthcare Professionals Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Sixth Time

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Avant Healthcare Professionals Press Release

Orlando, FL, August 20, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list again this year,” said Shari Dingle Costantini, CEO and founder of Avant Healthcare Professionals. “Our sustained growth and ongoing success are a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team fulfilling Avant’s mission of ‘changing lives’ every day. We know this growth would not have been possible in recent years without the support of our parent company, Jackson Healthcare.”



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list, as a whole, shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 18.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 23 to 27, 2020. Speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Hannah Watkins

407-681-2999



www.avanthealthcare.com



