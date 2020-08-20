Jason Fratzke Joins Board of HealtheFirst

Press Releases HealtheFirst Press Release

Fratzke said, “I am honored and excited to support HealtheFirst. I believe HealtheFirst really matters – especially in the world of case management where so much is new and changing at this time.” Minneapolis, MN, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jason is the current Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. He has had a broad and successful career in healthcare, including the Chief Nursing Informatics Officer for the Mayo Clinic enterprise, as well as administrative leadership for areas including pediatrics, trauma, radiology, intensive care, and emergency services. Dr. Fratzke has led and partnered on many key strategic priorities and initiatives during his tenure. As a leader in nursing, Dr. Fratzke takes pride in mentoring and developing both nurse leaders and nurses engaged in direct care to measure, assess, and improve client outcomes for the future.“We are fortunate to have someone of Jason’s caliber and experience step up to assist HealtheFirst in moving forward as a leading Case Management and Business Process technology leader,” said Steve Clute, CEO. “We are at a critical time and want insightful support and leadership knowledge to successfully implement our strategy in leading case management companies who seek heightened efficiency and outcomes at lower costs of time and money. Jason is a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution.”Fratzke said, “I am honored and excited to support HealtheFirst. I believe HealtheFirst really matters – especially in the world of case management where so much is new and changing at this time.” Contact Information HealtheFirst

