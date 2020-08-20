Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.2.0 Fixes Issues and Improves Overall Performance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac has been upgraded to version 6.2.0. With the new version, a few issues have been fixed, and the overall performance is improved.

Chicago, IL, August 20, 2020 --(



Cisdem Video Converter for Mac is an all-in-one video converter, video downloader, DVD ripper and video editor. It supports all common video and audio formats and allows users to easily convert videos/audios between different formats. Users can also use it to quickly download SD, HD 1080p, 4K and 8K videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and over 1000 other websites.



“This update has fixed a few issues,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “These issues were rare but could cause inconvenience. To provide a smooth and issue-free user experience, we get them fixed as soon as possible. Our customers can update to the new version for free. Also, Cisdem Video Converter always offers a free trial.”



What’s new in version 6.2.0?

- Fixed error of gaining DVD’s main footage.

- Fixed crashed issue when ripping DVD.

- Fixed out of sync issue of video and audio.

- Fixed combined failure when downloading videos.

- Fixed thumbnail displaying issue.

- Fixed noise issue when converting to Apple TV.

- Supported play video without audio stream.

- Fixed some minor bugs.



Cisdem Video Converter main features:

1. Convert videos to any desired formats, in batch or individually

Supporting almost all video and audio formats, this Mac video converter can convert video files and audio files to almost any formats users may need, helping make the files perfectly playable on any devices/media player software or compatible with any video editing software. It allows users to convert multiple files in batch, which improves efficiency.



2. Download videos from 1000+ websites, from SD to 8K videos

Users can also use Cisdem Video Converter to download videos from popular websites that provide video content such as YouTube, AOL, Metacafe, Dailymotion, Facebook, Vimeo, Yahoo, SoundCloud, LiveLeak, etc. It supports downloading videos of various qualities from SD to 1080p, 4K and even 8K.



3. Rip DVD to Mac

The app can also rip DVD discs to common formats such as MP4.



4. Do basic video editing

Users can also use the app to do basic video editing such as merging, trimming, cropping, rotating, watermarking and adding effects.



Price and availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.2.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 and enjoy lifetime free upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://www.cisdem.com/downloads/cisdem-videoconverter-17.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



