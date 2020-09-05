ALJN Announces His New EP, Color Blind EP

Press Releases ALJN Press Release

Color Blind EP is ALJN's first debut EP. This release will includes sounds that will make you groove as well as relax while listening to it. The EP includes six tracks with some local artist being featured in the EP. Fucosing mainly on Future Bass, Trap and Dubstep, music lovers will surely love the songs on the album. The EP will give you vibes like The Chainsmokers, Skrillex and other electronic artist. ALJN already released his first single title Symbiote Virus last July 12, 2020 and it's available on all digital stores.



ALJN is thrilled to announce the release of the latest debut EP album from ALJN, Color Blind EP, available on all digital platforms (Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, etc.) on September 5, 2020.

Color Blind EP is ALJN's first debut EP. This release will includes sounds that will make you groove as well as relax while listening to it. The EP includes six tracks with some local artist being featured in the EP. Fucosing mainly on Future Bass, Trap and Dubstep, music lovers will surely love the songs on the album. The EP will give you vibes like The Chainsmokers, Skrillex and other electronic artist. ALJN already released his first single title Symbiote Virus last July 12, 2020 and it's available on all digital stores.

ALJN, having played on different Festivals, Clubs/Bars, Pool Parties and events in Naga at an early age, decided to embark on the journey of music production. Naga, Philippines, September 05, 2020

John Aljenne Galos

+639514184301



http://djaljnmusic.ga



