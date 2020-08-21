PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair Platform Built Using Microsoft Teams Redefining Virtual Career Fair Experience


Irving, TX, August 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair solution is now available on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Teams is one of the best collaboration and communication platform in the World and is now used to deliver Virtual Career Fairs using Cynaptx.

“Our goal was to develop an easy to use, secure and scalable solution. In a Virtual Career Fair platform, the communication technology has to be robust to support high volume of employers and engagements on group meetings and 1:1 meetings. We knew there cannot be a better and powerful tool than Microsoft Teams to do this. Moreover, Microsoft Teams is already the platform of choice for many Universities, employers, students and alumni. Students and recruiters don't even have to login to a VCF or CSM platform on the day of the fair, they can participate in the Fair just using Microsoft Teams app on their PC or phone,” says Pritish Sinha, Product Head – Cynaptx.

Cynaptx Virtual Career Fair platform natively connects to Microsoft Office 365 to give seamless access to Outlook (calendar and emails), Word (Resume and Portfolios) and PowerPoint (Presentations) and Microsoft PowerBI (Reports and Analytics). It is also possible to connect CRM or CSM systems.

Cynaptx is already supporting many colleges by providing this solution free of cost till December 31, 2020.

How to get started?

a.) Setup a call with Cynaptx team by visiting https://calendly.com/hello-cynaptx and they will explain how this works, or

b.) Send an email on sales@cynaptx.com or call +1 (972) 853-4060, Or

c.) Get it from the following marketplaces:

Microsoft AppSource URL:
https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/empyracominc1596213975240.cynaptx_vcf_v1

Microsoft Azure Marketplace:
https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/empyracominc1596213975240.cynaptx_vcf_v1?tab=Overview
Contact Information
Cynaptx
Vipin Veettil
+1 (972) 895-9023
Contact
https://www.cynaptx.com/

