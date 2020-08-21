Viral Historic Real Estate Company to Support Preservation Project in Maryland

Two of the most prominent Instagram accounts dedicated to historic homes and architecture have joined with Preservation Maryland to support the non-profit organization’s latest project; the rehabilitation of an early 19th-century log cabin anchored in the historic African American Jonathan Street neighborhood of Hagerstown, Maryland.

CIRCA Old Houses and Cheap Old Houses, both founded by preservationist and social entrepreneur Elizabeth Finkelstein, are two of the most popular Instagram feeds in the world devoted specifically to historical homes for sale. Combined, the pages have nearly 1.3 million followers and cater to audiences interested in elegant historic homes as well as far more affordable old homes listed for less than $100,000. The wildly popular, viral feed @cheapoldhouses has been featured in New York Magazine, The Financial Times, Money Magazine, Buzzfeed and numerous other influential publications.



Under the new partnership, for the next month CIRCA will donate all proceeds from the sale of their extremely popular “Save All The Old Houses” enamel pin to Preservation Maryland’s rehabilitation of 417 North Jonathan Street. The building is an historic circa 1830s small log home in the heart of the historic Jonathan Street community of Hagerstown, one of the state’s oldest African American neighborhoods and nearby several well-documented Green Book sites. It is the first revolving fund acquisition for Preservation Maryland since 1975 – 45 years ago. After rehabilitation, Preservation Maryland will partner with Habitat for Humanity to sell the property for affordable, owner-occupied housing. The initial project is part of a larger effort led by local citizens and supported by Preservation Maryland to jumpstart revitalization and reinvestment in the historic neighborhood.



Elizabeth Finkelstein, the founder of both CIRCA and Cheap Old Houses, explained, “We are very supportive of efforts around the nation to preserve and restore African American history and we couldn’t be prouder to help drive funds to this compelling and important project. Preservation Maryland is taking on a big task and we’re looking forward to activating our passionate followers to help support this rehab.”



