Grazitti Interactive to Host Community (re)Focus, 2020 Virtual Summit

Sunnyvale, CA, August 22, 2020 --(



Grazitti’s CEO, Alok Ramsisaria, while announcing this summit, said, “With the uncertain times that we’re in, I strongly believe that communities are going to witness a surge in demand. A lot of our interactions outside the company, as well as within, have shifted to digital. So, we need clear spaces where our customers, employees, and stakeholders have a voice. Communities present an answer to that, which is why this summit seemed like the perfect platform to gather community enthusiasts, have them engage in fun conversations, and come up with more robust strategies for community engagement.”



Our virtual summit partners include SearchUnify, HigherLogic, Insided, Paech Consulting, and Khoros.



It’s going to be a day full of interesting discussions where community experts will share their community-exclusive insights on Community AI, Building a Brand Community, Social Care, and a lot more.



Register here for the virtual summit - https://hopin.to/events/community-re-focus-2020-virtual-summit



About Grazitti Interactive®

Sunnyvale, CA, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Grazitti Interactive is all set to host its very first virtual summit – Community (re)Focus, 2020 on August 25 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM PST. The summit will focus on the application of communities and how they add value to customers as well as businesses. It will be led by John Summers, Senior Manager, Community Practice, Grazitti Interactive.

Grazitti's CEO, Alok Ramsisaria, while announcing this summit, said, "With the uncertain times that we're in, I strongly believe that communities are going to witness a surge in demand. A lot of our interactions outside the company, as well as within, have shifted to digital. So, we need clear spaces where our customers, employees, and stakeholders have a voice. Communities present an answer to that, which is why this summit seemed like the perfect platform to gather community enthusiasts, have them engage in fun conversations, and come up with more robust strategies for community engagement."

Our virtual summit partners include SearchUnify, HigherLogic, Insided, Paech Consulting, and Khoros.

It's going to be a day full of interesting discussions where community experts will share their community-exclusive insights on Community AI, Building a Brand Community, Social Care, and a lot more.

Register here for the virtual summit - https://hopin.to/events/community-re-focus-2020-virtual-summit

About Grazitti Interactive®

Grazitti Interactive is a digital innovation leader, powering businesses of all sizes with extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing engaging communities, web development, enabling digital marketing, and driving data-driven decision support. Grazitti offers custom services and solutions for web design and development, marketing automation, online community development, Salesforce customization, and analytics. We are proud to have served digital innovation needs of over 1000 global customers including many Fortune 500 across Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Travel, and more.

Ankit Sharma

+919988246116



https://www.grazitti.com/



