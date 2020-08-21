Oluali Records is Born in 2020 - Building Music Bridges Between Angola and the World

Oluali Records is the new independent record label based in Praia do Bispo, Luanda, which intends to create bridges between Angola and the World through unique participations of national and international artists that show the desire and energy to collaborate with the Label.

Cofounders of Oluali Records, Jean Pierre Correia e Kulas started saying: "This is an investment in the potential of national artists who show the ability and the will to collaborate and shine with artists from other parts of the globe."



For Jean Pierre Correia, “The talent and potential of Angolan artists is incredible and I believe the entire world is a possible market for us.” The other co-founder, the DJ and producer Kulas states that “after much effort we can now create a perfect creative ecosystem for our artists to elevate their skills to the maximum.” He then ended by adding: "Today we officially launch and present our Label to the world. Please visit us at our website, http//www.olualirecords.com, where artists can reach out to us to show us their work."



