Oluali Records Signs with Paradise Distribution from Berlin

San Francisco, CA, August 20, 2020 --( San Francisco, CA, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Oluali Records, an independent Record Label, based in Luanda, Angola, established in 2020, with future releases by label artists Kulas and Anicetuss, has signed an important deal with Paradise Distribution. Label Manager and Co Founder, Jean Pierre Correia stated, “For us at Oluali Records, it’s been a hard launch year with all that’s happening, and from Paradise to be betting with us is really gratifying, and we believe it’s the step we need to achieve international spotlights.” Kulas, DJ/Producer and Cofounder also stated, “We are delighted with this deal and we hope this will help us get our music from Angola heard all over the world." He then added: "Oluali for the Umbundo, one of the largest ethnic groups in Angola, means the world, and the label's mission is to create bridges between Angola and the world with unique collaborations." Jean Pierre Correia then ended by stating that: "Oluali is home for a group of local talents, innovators and creators that always want to thrive! Our community is full of artists, who want to express their talent and we hope to be their gateway to success." Contact Information Oluali Records

Jean-Pierre Correia

+351968172146



www.olualirecords.com



