Oluali Records Release New Single All for Me from Kulas Featuring the New York Artist Denitia

All For Me is the new single from DJ, Producer and co-founder of Oluali Records Kulas featuring the incredible North American artist Denitia. The New York based artist fell in love with this instrumental production and promptly accepted the challenge of the Angolan record label for a collaboration with Kulas.

New York, NY, August 21, 2020



This track was totally produced during pandemic times and it shows that the resilience of the artists is everything and that sometimes we need to be in a hard situation to recognize that it is possible to produce and collaborate through communication and platforms created for this purpose.



This way of working gives even more emphasis to the promises made by Oluali Records during its presentation and represents this first release, an electronic journey with a message that is adequate to the current context and to the feelings we should share amongst each other.



Denitia is an indie-pop artist based in Rockaway Beach, NY. Hailed as “the epitome of soulful,” by The Fader, the singer/songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist is known for her dreamy genre-melding solo project that expands upon her past work in indie r&b duo denitia and sene. A few years ago, Denitia moved out to The Rockaways, a quiet beach community at the outermost edge of NYC, and released a solo EP under her middle name, ADESUWA. She then found herself turning further inward for inspiration. A stepping stone to her re-emergence as a

solo artist, Denitia dropped all the band names and aliases to continue recording and performing under her first name. Denitia released the Ceilings EP in Summer '17, blending dream pop, electronic soundscapes, and her distinct, soulful vocals. Ceilings attracted acclaim from The Guardian, Village Voice, Pitchfork, Stereogum, and Afropunk for its bold, genre-melding sounds. She spent the beginning of the following year releasing a series of singles exploring the far reaches of her ethereal pop sound, culminating in the release of her EP Be There - a statement

collection of songs showcasing the breadth and versatility of Denitia’s pop songwriting with a breathtaking suite of four powerful tracks that move from ballads to house to dancehall with ease.



Jean-Pierre Correia

+351968172146



www.olualirecords.com



