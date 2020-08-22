ECCI Brings World-Class Online Learning to Philippines with Udemy for Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases APEX Global Learning Press Release

The massive shift towards remote working brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a partnership between ECC International (www.eccinternational.com), one of the region’s leading process consulting company and Udemy (www.Udemy.com), the world’s largest online learning marketplace.

Manila, Philippines, August 22, 2020



“L&D (Learning and Development) as we know it is changing; there is a need for constant and continuous learning among professionals in all industries today, most especially in the digitally driven world. This calls for agile, practical, and high-quality learning solutions that provide high ROI – there is no better answer to this than Udemy today. So this association to bring Udemy for Business is a logical move,” says Mahesh Krishnamurthy, Business Head of ECCI.



Message from Udemy

“Our partnership with ECCI is perfectly timed as companies across the Philippines look to ensure their employees remain competitive in the global economy,” said Peter Kokkinos, Managing Director, Udemy for Business APAC. “At the core of our business, our goal is to improve lives through learning and help people prepare for whatever comes next. We look forward to enabling companies to further invest in upskilling their employees with the global skills needed to succeed today and in the future.”



Through this partnership, ECCI will provide different aspects of customer engagement and support when it comes to users and prospective users of Udemy for Business in the Philippines. Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, the world’s largest learning marketplace. Udemy enables the world’s experts to develop courses and share their knowledge. Today, more than 57,000 instructors teach over 150,000 courses in over 65 languages. The Udemy for Business team curates the highest-rated courses on relevant business topics across all fields, including development, design, IT and software, data science, office productivity, management, marketing, personal development, project management, sales, and more. As a result, Udemy for Business can always offer companies freshest content on the most in-demand skills employees need to be productive and become stronger leaders and collaborators. In addition to a curated content collection, organizations can host and distribute their own proprietary content on Udemy for Business.



About Udemy

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world’s largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today’s economy. Millions of students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 150,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 4,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus Group (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, and Stripes Group.



About ECCI

ECCI is a leading process improvement solution provider in Southeast Asia, focused on process consulting, automation solutions and e-learning services. Our vision is driven by our sole purpose of keeping our clients at the forefront of the business. With HQ in the Philippines, ECCI operates in 5 countries across South and Southeast Asia including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Our partnerships with best-in-class technology companies help drive sustained excellence for our customers. As a solutions provider with instructional design capability and subject matter expertise in niche areas, we help organizations implement learning strategies and design learning content for improved performance. Along with APEX Global, the learning arm of ECCI – we have helped over 1,000 institutions in the region and trained 300,000+ professionals. 