Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

Receive press releases from Bird Home Automation: By Email RSS Feeds: Contactless IP Door Station DoorBird D2101WV

The new contactless DoorBird IP video door station supports the worldwide fight against COVID-19. The model D2101WV has a special sensor technology for contactless ringing developed by Berlin-based manufacturer Bird Home Automation.

San Francisco, CA, August 22, 2020 --(



The integrated module with a special sensor technology detects gestures, such as waving and approaching of the hand, at a distance of 10 centimeters and triggers a bell signal at an IP chime or indoor station. The hand gesture can also trigger a preconfigured relay which then opens the door automatically. Other actions can also be performed, for example, sending a push notification to the homeowner's smartphone or an HTTP(S) call to a building automation system, or initiating a SIP call.



The modern IP technology also enables communication with visitors via mobile devices. Homeowners can see live video of the entrance area, talk to their guests and open the door from their smartphones and tablets via the DoorBird app. With the DoorBird D2101WV, the contactless access solution has thus become a reality. The smart door intercom will go into series production in fall of 2020 and can be pre-ordered now. San Francisco, CA, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the midst of the current pandemic, DoorBird has developed an IP-based door station that meets the demands of our changing world. DoorBird’s new D2101WV model enables contactless ringing, protecting health and increasing safety. Visitors, customers and patients can no longer come into contact with viruses and bacteria by touching the doorbell. Buildings with a high number of visitors, such as hospitals, kindergartens, medical offices and other office buildings, can all benefit from this contactless door intercom as it can help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.The integrated module with a special sensor technology detects gestures, such as waving and approaching of the hand, at a distance of 10 centimeters and triggers a bell signal at an IP chime or indoor station. The hand gesture can also trigger a preconfigured relay which then opens the door automatically. Other actions can also be performed, for example, sending a push notification to the homeowner's smartphone or an HTTP(S) call to a building automation system, or initiating a SIP call.The modern IP technology also enables communication with visitors via mobile devices. Homeowners can see live video of the entrance area, talk to their guests and open the door from their smartphones and tablets via the DoorBird app. With the DoorBird D2101WV, the contactless access solution has thus become a reality. The smart door intercom will go into series production in fall of 2020 and can be pre-ordered now. Contact Information Bird Home Automation

Natalja Stseglova

+49 30 120 849 62



www.doorbird.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bird Home Automation