INNOVANA Becomes Microsoft Virus Initiative Partner

Jaipur, India, August 22, 2020 --(



What is Microsoft Virus Initiative and what kind of tools Microsoft lists?



The marketplace is full of hackers and scammers that deceive the users by selling malicious software like antivirus. Hence, Microsoft selects trustworthy tools and lists them on the official Microsoft website under its initiative to combat the cybersecurity issues.



Since getting listed under any program of Microsoft is the hardest task for any program, the software has to consistently perform well and live up to user expectations. The years-long services and user-centricity of ITL Total Security just paid off when Microsoft listed the tool as its MVI Partner. It is a favourite of millennials for the robust security that it provides.



Mr Chandan Garg, CEO of Innovana Thinklabs Limited said, “It gives us immense pleasure to be listed by Microsoft. It is a big proud moment for the entire Innovana family. All this is possible because of the trust that the customers have shown in us for years. We ensure to continue such good work in the future and try adding more feathers to our cap.”



ITL Total Security is Microsoft Virus Initiative Partner, making it a legitimate tool to protect computers and data from viruses and other virus attacks. Below is a glimpse of the remarkable features of this software that made it earn such an esteemed position in the marketplace.



Incredible features of ITL Total Security



Protects computers from viruses and other malware in real-time.



Makes web surfing a safe and secure experience.



Performs regular database updates to keep you protected at all times.



Hosts a robust scanning mechanism that offers you three types of scans.



Manages the Firewall Settings and blocks suspicious URLs.



Scans and protects USB drives from infections.



Boasts a built-in startup manager to shield the startup items from virus attacks.



