Europesure Launches New COVID-19 Cover

Europesure launches a new COVID-19 Cancellation and Medical Expenses/Repatriation optional cover, to add to their comprehensive travel insurance product, and is one of the first companies to offer this option to residents of the EU.

It will cover clients who need to cancel a trip if they are hospitalised because of COVID-19 or if they do travel and catch the virus whilst on their trip. The optional cover includes:



Prior to Travelling :

· Cancellation cover up to £/€ 1,500 per insured person if they are hospitalised up to 28 days before their trip



Whilst Travelling :

· Medical, Repatriation and Funeral Expenses if they catch COVID-19 whilst on a trip



Depending upon where the client resides, the cover is underwritten by Lloyd’s or Lloyd’s Insurance Company SA (Lloyd’s Brussels) to give security to clients and is sold and administered by Status Global Insurance who are fully regulated in the UK and Cyprus and are Coverholders at Lloyd’s and Lloyd’s Brussels.



Paul O’Sullivan, Director at Status Global Insurance says, “We are delighted to be one of the first companies to offer cancellation and medical cover in respect of COVID-19 to our affiliate network and clients based throughout Europe. The World is trying to open up again and Europesure is striving to be at the forefront of innovative solutions giving additional cover and security to those who want to start travelling again. We welcome enquiries from any brokers or introducers who have clients in Europe and who want to be able to offer this product to their clients."



For more information please visit the Europesure website:

www.europesuretravelinsurance.com



About Status Global Insurance

