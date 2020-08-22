Tech Results Unveils Its Redesigned Website

Press Releases Tech Results Ltd. Press Release

Tech Results launches a newly redesigned website to help businesses easily find information about its managed IT services offerings.

Oxted, United Kingdom, August 22, 2020 --



Apart from fresh look and design, the new website provides easy access to a wide range of managed IT services (such as hosted desktop, managed office 365, hosted VoIP, online backups etc) that it offers to small and mid-sized businesses.



Also, it introduces three types of partner programs enabling partners to expand their IT service offerings and capabilities.



“We are thrilled to share the news that we recently pushed a new version of our company website live a few weeks ago,” said Mark Cunningham, Sales Director at Tech Results Ltd. “We are hoping for increased interest in our IT products and services with faster resolution to customer queries.”



Mark Cunningham

+44 (0)20 31378711



https://www.techresults.co.uk/



