AKVIS ArtSuite 17.5: Give an Artistic Touch to Your Photos

AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite, photo editing software for Windows and Mac with a collection of visual effects and frames for photographs. Version 17.5 brings enhanced Batch Processing, 20 new templates in Hand Painted Frame, support for more RAW formats, and other changes.

Version 17.5 offers enhanced subfolders processing in Batch mode. The Batch Processing feature allows users to automatically convert a series of images with the same effect settings, which is useful when creating many illustrations at the similar style.



The recent version offers 20 new picture frames in the Default Pack in Hand Painted Frame. It's possible to extend frame collection even further by adding extra theme packs.



Also, the update provides support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and stability and compatibility improvements.



Download AKVIS ArtSuite 17.5 and try all features of the software during the 10-day trial period.



AKVIS ArtSuite is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs. The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



AKVIS ArtSuite, Home license, sells for $ 39.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.



The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get ArtSuite 17.5 for only $14.95. For more details about the software, please visit akvis.com.



