Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds: Private Placement Markets to Form EB5 Regional Processing Center

Steve Muehler today announced that the Private Placement Markets is Preparing to File Registration Documents to Form an EB5 Regional Processing Center.

Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2020 --(



“Currently, our firm’s clients only engage with Qualified Institutional Investors / Buyers in the United States and International Institutional Investors / Buyers, and this will now be a third avenue for our firm’s clientele to engage with another capital class. Becoming a regional processing center is an attractive way for companies to raise low interest debt, and in some situations, even equity. Raising capital via the EB5 Immigrant Investor Program is quite unique compared to traditional sources of funding and EB5 is an exciting and ever evolving industry. Though I do not participate in the solicitation of investments, I can say there will be elements of our EB5 Regional Processing Center that will certainly separate us from the other 659 regional processing centers and make our model the Gold Standard of the Industry, and even raise the bar for other processing centers out there, and even make the capital raise process for our associated members of the EB5 Processing Center.”



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, August 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets, today announced that the Firm was completing its I-924 Registration Form to file with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service to form an EB5 Regional Processing Center.“Currently, our firm’s clients only engage with Qualified Institutional Investors / Buyers in the United States and International Institutional Investors / Buyers, and this will now be a third avenue for our firm’s clientele to engage with another capital class. Becoming a regional processing center is an attractive way for companies to raise low interest debt, and in some situations, even equity. Raising capital via the EB5 Immigrant Investor Program is quite unique compared to traditional sources of funding and EB5 is an exciting and ever evolving industry. Though I do not participate in the solicitation of investments, I can say there will be elements of our EB5 Regional Processing Center that will certainly separate us from the other 659 regional processing centers and make our model the Gold Standard of the Industry, and even raise the bar for other processing centers out there, and even make the capital raise process for our associated members of the EB5 Processing Center.”The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets