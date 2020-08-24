The Livestock Conservancy Improves Heritage Breed Genetics with Landmark Piglets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Livestock Conservancy Press Release

Pittsboro, NC, August 24, 2020 --(



Solid black, deep-bodied swine with lop ears that cover their eyes, Large Blacks have long been prized for their docile nature, superior mothering abilities and succulent pork. Despite these qualities, the Large Black Hog is in global danger of extinction. Fewer than 150 purebred animals were registered in the United States in 2019. Through partnerships with breeders, universities, private donors, USDA, industry leaders and food organizations, The Livestock Conservancy is working to save this unique breed for future farming generations.



Small populations, like the Large Black, can quickly lose genetic diversity and suffer from inbreeding depression. This can lead to declines in fitness traits, including reproductive ability. To infuse new genetics into this U.S. heritage swine population, The Livestock Conservancy imported frozen semen from two Large Black boars from the U.K. in 2015. Importation was made possible by a significant gift from an anonymous donor, several additional private donations, as well as partnerships with the USDA’s National Animal Germplasm Program (NAGP), Large Black Hog Association, Gloucestershire Old Spots America, British Pig Association, and Deerpark Pedigree Pigs of the U.K.



The Livestock Conservancy and NAGP subsequently conducted inseminations during several on-farm trials. Despite efforts of the best swine reproduction specialists in the U.S. and participating farmers who have worked with this breed for decades, none of these attempts produced live piglets. The experts soon realized heritage breed pig reproductive cycling is different from commercial pigs, where artificial insemination is common.



Dr. Kara Stewart, assistant professor of Animal Sciences at Purdue University with a specialty in reproductive physiology, and graduate student Katharine Sharp, began exploring methods to control and synchronize ovulation of Large Black sows to identify ideal times for insemination. Thawed semen is only viable for a short time period, so predictable timing of ovulation and insemination is critical to the successful use of frozen semen. Twenty Large Black female pigs were donated to The Livestock Conservancy from breeders across the nation and were transported from their home farms to Purdue University in 2018 to launch this research.



"When I heard that The Livestock Conservancy was having trouble finding enough girls for this research project, I thought I would donate four sisters that were weaned and ready to go," said Felicia Krock, registrar and secretary of the Large Black Hog Association and a member of The Livestock Conservancy. "I thought if there were issues with the bloodline it would raise its ugly head through the use of three of my girls who were full siblings and one who was a half sibling to them. This was such a great opportunity to enhance the survivability of a very special breed."



For nearly two years, Purdue scientists studied female reproduction for the breed, first using less expensive frozen semen from U.S. pigs to test their insemination protocols. The researchers refined a Large Black sow cycling protocol that allowed them to predict ovulation, thaw semen at just the right time, and inseminate the females. Each insemination trial at Purdue saw greater improvements in the rate of conception and number of live births. Pigs produced from these trials were used in further research projects to document growth and meat characteristics for the endangered breed.



The next, and most expensive, step was using the frozen, imported semen to create half-British and half-American piglets. The hard work paid off. Half-British piglets were born in May 2020 from five sows. The little boars and gilts are being distributed across the U.S. to broaden the genetic base for the Large Black breed.



A second breeding with imported semen will be conducted this fall to produce more piglets. Researchers plan to share their techniques with farmers, enabling them to do on-farm artificial insemination and produce their own Large Black breeding stock. These new techniques for using frozen semen on heritage breed pigs will allow Large Black boar semen to be more widely exchanged among the nation’s breeders to keep their herds genetically healthy. The new frozen semen protocols may be useful for other heritage pig breeds, as well.



Brittany Sweeney

919-542-5704



https://livestockconservancy.org/



