The Best Celebrity Baby Names

)-- The 100+ Best Celebrity Baby Names
Celebrity baby names are notoriously outrageous – X Æ A-Xii, anyone? – but can also be unique, creative, inspired, and influential.
What Hollywood baby names win the top awards?
Here, Nameberry’s Name Guru to the Stars
Sophie Kihm makes her expert picks for the 100 Very Best Celebrity Baby Names of the decade.
Kihm, who predicts which names stars will give their babies, names her Top 10 celebrity baby names in ten categories.
Most Influential Celebrity Baby Names
Some celebrity baby names
make such an impact that they go from obscure to ordinary in record time. These celebrity baby names have significantly influenced the name choices of American parents:
Archie Harrison — Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Capri Kobe — Vanessa & Kobe Bryant
Dream Renee — Blac China & Rob Kardashian
Flynn Christopher — Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom
James — Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
King Cairo — Blac China & Tyga
Luna Simone — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Reign Aston — Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick
Rumi — Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Saint — Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Best Classic Celebrity Baby Names
“Classic celebrity baby name” may seem like an oxymoron — don’t all starbabies have names like North and Huckleberry? Not so. Classic baby names — those that are rooted in tradition and have been used for generations — are just as common among celebrities as the rest of us.
Benjamin Allen — Andy Cohen
Emilia Giovanna — Felicity Blunt & Stanley Tucci
Genevieve Upton — Kate Upton & Justin Verlander
Harold Ralph Gerwig — Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
Jack Oscar — Rosie Huntington Whitely & Jason Statham
Katherine Swati “Kit” — Mindy Kaling
Lucia Marisol — America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams
Mateo Antoni — Eva Amurri & Kyle Martino
Rose Dorothy — Scarlett Johansson
Santiago Enrique — Eva Longoria & José Antonio Bastón
Best Unisex Celebrity Baby Names
Celebrities forge new identities for their children with post-gender names. Here, our favorite unisex names
used for celebrity babies:
Arlo Day (girl) — Leighton Meester & Adam Brody
Atlas Noa (girl) — Shay Mitchell & Matte Babel
Auden James Ellis (boy) — Kayte & Kelsey Grammer
Banks Violet (girl) — Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma
Bowie Juniper (boy)— Tess & Nick Holiday
Jett Ling (girl) — Lisa Ling & Paul Song
Revel James Makai (boy) — Renee Puente & Matthew Morrison
Sailor Gene (boy) — Liv Tyler & David Gardner
Vale Guthrie (girl) — Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman
Winter Mercy (boy) — Alanis Morissette & Mario Treadway
Best Celebrity Baby Nickname Names
These are our top ten stars who put stylish short forms on the birth certificate:
Edie — Keira Knightley & James Righton
Ernie William — Stephanie Izard & Gary Valentine
Goldie Patricia — Siri & Carson Daly
Hank — Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick
Izzy Oona — Paige Butcher & Eddie Murphy
Minnie Theodora — Lisa & Jack Osbourne
Ozzie James — Tess Sanchez & Max Greenfield
Rafa — Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale
Sid — Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs
Sonny Sanford — Whitney Port & Tim Rosenman
Best Celebrity Baby Nature NamesNature names
– names inspired by animals, trees, flowers, water, the sky -- have high style value, so it’s no wonder that this has long been a popular trend among stars.
Birdie Joe — Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan
Bodhi Soleil — Nikki Reed & Ian Somerholder
Charlie Ocean — Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum
Daisy Josephine — Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis
Dove Mellencamp — Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave
Elsie Otter — Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik
Forest Leonardo Antonio — Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella
Ode Mountain — Jena Malone & Ethan DeLorenzo
Onyx — Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti
River Jones — Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson
Best Celebrity Baby Honor Names
Honor names are no longer limited to shared initials or junior-ship, as parents are exploring unique ways to pay homage to significant people and places in their lives through their children’s names.
Here, our top ten celebrity honorifics and who or what they honor:
Alexis Olympia, Jr. “Olympia” (her father) — Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian
Ashe Olsen (Ashe is Alexi’s maiden name and Olsen is Seth’s mother’s maiden name)— Alexi & Seth Meyers
Capri Kobe (her dad) — Vanessa & Kobe Bryant
Harper Seven (David Beckham’s jersey number) — Victoria & David Beckham
Jonathan Rosebanks (Anne’s paternal grandfather was named Roseline; Adam’s mother’s maiden name is Banks)— Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman
Margaret Laura “Mila” (first names of both grandmothers) — Jenna Bush Hager & Henry Hager
Milou Alizée (parents met in Pointe Milou, St.Barths)— Tessa & Barron Hilton
Pauline (honors Vin Diesel’s friend Paul Walker, who died shortly before the baby was born) — Paloma Jimenez & Vin Diesel
Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas (both grandfathers, along with the doctor credit with saving Boris Johnson’s life when he was hospitalized with coronavirus)— Carrie Symonds & Boris Johnson
Wyatt Morgan (Wyatt honors Anderson’s father and Morgan is a family name from mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s side)— Anderson Cooper
Best Celebrity Baby Middle NamesBold middle names
are one of our favorite celebrity-influenced trends. Since middle names aren’t used in everyday life, it’s a great place to use a daring choice that would be hard to wear as a first name.
Amelie Moon — Sandra Cho & Kevin Durand
Bella Milagro — Lauren & Josiah Duggar
Canon W. Jack — Ayesha & Steph Curry
Claude Indiana Emmanuel — Natalie & Taylor Hanson
Colette Koala — Tricia Davis & Macklemore
Olympia Lightning — Kasi Bennet & Usain Bolt
Penelope Athena — Tina Fey & Jeffrey Richmond
Pia Philomena Francesca — Maria Cahill & David Henrie
Raddix Chloe Wildflower — Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden
Theodore Ignatius — Kaylee DeFer & Michael Fitzpatrick
Best Celebrity Sibling Names
Here, ten sets of celebrity sibling names
that make us wish these stars would keep having babies (thank goodness Luna and Miles are getting another sibling!):
Aleph & Amalia — Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied
Blue Ivy, Rumi, & Sir — Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Carmen Gabriella, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, & Romeo Alejandro David — Hilaria & Alec Baldwin
Christopher Carlton “Kit” & Hal Auden — Sophie & Benedict Cumberbatch
Olive & Frankie — Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman
Isabelle Amarachi & Caleb Kelechi — Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha
Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, & Beau Dean — Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
Luna Simone & Miles Theodore — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Milan & Sasha — Shakira & Gerard Piqué
Sage Lavinia & Cypress Night — Shannan Click & Jack Huston
Best Celebrity Twin NamesTwin names
are a special subset of celebrity sibling names. The pressure is on — even more so than with sibsets — to choose names that are well-coordinated, but not so similar that it gets confusing.
Arrow & Zeppelin — Deneel & Jensen Ackles
Asher & Aksel — Morgan & Bode Miller
Bowie Ezio & Cy Aridio — Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego
Ella & Alexander — Amal & George Clooney
Estere & Stella — Madonna
India Moss & Hayes Taj — Tara & Jonathan Tucker
Lozen Orianna Judith & Vittorio Genghis — Hope Solo & Jerramy Stevens
Moroccan & Monroe — Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
Sasha & Tristan — Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth
Victoria & Ysabel — Yvette Prieto & Michael Jordan
Best Unique Celebrity Baby Names
Everyone’s favorite celebrity baby names — whether they’re the names you love or the names you love to hate — are the ultra-rare, never-before-seen choices that make headlines.
Beaumont Gino — Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele
Blues Anthony — Jessica Paré & Joseph Smith
Cricket Pearl — Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein
Kulture Kiari — Cardi B & Offset
Marvel Jane — Meaghan Camper & Pete Wentz
Psalm — Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Racer — Lara Bingle & Sam Worthington
Rockwell Lloyd — Lucy Liu
Sistine Sabella — Steffiana de la Cruz & Kevin James
Strummer Newcomb — Julia Stiles & Preston Cook