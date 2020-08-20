The Best Celebrity Baby Names

Press Releases Nameberry LLC Press Release Share Blog

Celebrity baby names are notoriously outrageous – X Æ A-Xii, anyone? – but can also be unique, creative, inspired, and influential.



What Hollywood baby names win the top awards?



Here, Nameberry’s



Kihm, who predicts which names stars will give their babies, names her Top 10 celebrity baby names in ten categories.



Most Influential Celebrity Baby Names



Some



Archie Harrison — Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Capri Kobe — Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Dream Renee — Blac China & Rob Kardashian

Flynn Christopher — Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom

James — Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

King Cairo — Blac China & Tyga

Luna Simone — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Reign Aston — Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

Rumi — Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Saint — Kim Kardashian & Kanye West



Best Classic Celebrity Baby Names



“Classic celebrity baby name” may seem like an oxymoron — don’t all starbabies have names like North and Huckleberry? Not so. Classic baby names — those that are rooted in tradition and have been used for generations — are just as common among celebrities as the rest of us.



Benjamin Allen — Andy Cohen

Emilia Giovanna — Felicity Blunt & Stanley Tucci

Genevieve Upton — Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Harold Ralph Gerwig — Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Jack Oscar — Rosie Huntington Whitely & Jason Statham

Katherine Swati “Kit” — Mindy Kaling

Lucia Marisol — America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams

Mateo Antoni — Eva Amurri & Kyle Martino

Rose Dorothy — Scarlett Johansson

Santiago Enrique — Eva Longoria & José Antonio Bastón



Best Unisex Celebrity Baby Names



Celebrities forge new identities for their children with post-gender names. Here, our favorite



Arlo Day (girl) — Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

Atlas Noa (girl) — Shay Mitchell & Matte Babel

Auden James Ellis (boy) — Kayte & Kelsey Grammer

Banks Violet (girl) — Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma

Bowie Juniper (boy)— Tess & Nick Holiday

Jett Ling (girl) — Lisa Ling & Paul Song

Revel James Makai (boy) — Renee Puente & Matthew Morrison

Sailor Gene (boy) — Liv Tyler & David Gardner

Vale Guthrie (girl) — Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman

Winter Mercy (boy) — Alanis Morissette & Mario Treadway



Best Celebrity Baby Nickname Names



These are our top ten stars who put stylish short forms on the birth certificate:



Edie — Keira Knightley & James Righton

Ernie William — Stephanie Izard & Gary Valentine

Goldie Patricia — Siri & Carson Daly

Hank — Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick

Izzy Oona — Paige Butcher & Eddie Murphy

Minnie Theodora — Lisa & Jack Osbourne

Ozzie James — Tess Sanchez & Max Greenfield

Rafa — Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale

Sid — Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs

Sonny Sanford — Whitney Port & Tim Rosenman



Best Celebrity Baby Nature Names



– names inspired by animals, trees, flowers, water, the sky -- have high style value, so it’s no wonder that this has long been a popular trend among stars.



Birdie Joe — Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan

Bodhi Soleil — Nikki Reed & Ian Somerholder

Charlie Ocean — Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Daisy Josephine — Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

Dove Mellencamp — Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave

Elsie Otter — Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik

Forest Leonardo Antonio — Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella

Ode Mountain — Jena Malone & Ethan DeLorenzo

Onyx — Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

River Jones — Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson



Best Celebrity Baby Honor Names



Honor names are no longer limited to shared initials or junior-ship, as parents are exploring unique ways to pay homage to significant people and places in their lives through their children’s names.



Here, our top ten celebrity honorifics and who or what they honor:



Alexis Olympia, Jr. “Olympia” (her father) — Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Ashe Olsen (Ashe is Alexi’s maiden name and Olsen is Seth’s mother’s maiden name)— Alexi & Seth Meyers

Capri Kobe (her dad) — Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Harper Seven (David Beckham’s jersey number) — Victoria & David Beckham

Jonathan Rosebanks (Anne’s paternal grandfather was named Roseline; Adam’s mother’s maiden name is Banks)— Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman

Margaret Laura “Mila” (first names of both grandmothers) — Jenna Bush Hager & Henry Hager

Milou Alizée (parents met in Pointe Milou, St.Barths)— Tessa & Barron Hilton

Pauline (honors Vin Diesel’s friend Paul Walker, who died shortly before the baby was born) — Paloma Jimenez & Vin Diesel

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas (both grandfathers, along with the doctor credit with saving Boris Johnson’s life when he was hospitalized with coronavirus)— Carrie Symonds & Boris Johnson

Wyatt Morgan (Wyatt honors Anderson’s father and Morgan is a family name from mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s side)— Anderson Cooper



Best Celebrity Baby Middle Names



are one of our favorite celebrity-influenced trends. Since middle names aren’t used in everyday life, it’s a great place to use a daring choice that would be hard to wear as a first name.



Amelie Moon — Sandra Cho & Kevin Durand

Bella Milagro — Lauren & Josiah Duggar

Canon W. Jack — Ayesha & Steph Curry

Claude Indiana Emmanuel — Natalie & Taylor Hanson

Colette Koala — Tricia Davis & Macklemore

Olympia Lightning — Kasi Bennet & Usain Bolt

Penelope Athena — Tina Fey & Jeffrey Richmond

Pia Philomena Francesca — Maria Cahill & David Henrie

Raddix Chloe Wildflower — Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Theodore Ignatius — Kaylee DeFer & Michael Fitzpatrick



Best Celebrity Sibling Names



Here, ten sets of celebrity



Aleph & Amalia — Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied

Blue Ivy, Rumi, & Sir — Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Carmen Gabriella, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, & Romeo Alejandro David — Hilaria & Alec Baldwin

Christopher Carlton “Kit” & Hal Auden — Sophie & Benedict Cumberbatch

Olive & Frankie — Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman

Isabelle Amarachi & Caleb Kelechi — Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, & Beau Dean — Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

Luna Simone & Miles Theodore — Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Milan & Sasha — Shakira & Gerard Piqué

Sage Lavinia & Cypress Night — Shannan Click & Jack Huston



Best Celebrity Twin Names



are a special subset of celebrity sibling names. The pressure is on — even more so than with sibsets — to choose names that are well-coordinated, but not so similar that it gets confusing.



Arrow & Zeppelin — Deneel & Jensen Ackles

Asher & Aksel — Morgan & Bode Miller

Bowie Ezio & Cy Aridio — Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego

Ella & Alexander — Amal & George Clooney

Estere & Stella — Madonna

India Moss & Hayes Taj — Tara & Jonathan Tucker

Lozen Orianna Judith & Vittorio Genghis — Hope Solo & Jerramy Stevens

Moroccan & Monroe — Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Sasha & Tristan — Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Victoria & Ysabel — Yvette Prieto & Michael Jordan



Best Unique Celebrity Baby Names



Everyone’s favorite celebrity baby names — whether they’re the names you love or the names you love to hate — are the ultra-rare, never-before-seen choices that make headlines.



Beaumont Gino — Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele

Blues Anthony — Jessica Paré & Joseph Smith

Cricket Pearl — Busy Philipps & Marc Silverstein

Kulture Kiari — Cardi B & Offset

Marvel Jane — Meaghan Camper & Pete Wentz

Psalm — Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Racer — Lara Bingle & Sam Worthington

Rockwell Lloyd — Lucy Liu

Sistine Sabella — Steffiana de la Cruz & Kevin James

