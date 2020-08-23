Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lean Station Pte Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Lean Station Pte Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Lean Station’s Lean PlanDo is Chosen as a Lean Project Management Digital Tool by China Construction for the Upcoming HDB Project in Tampines

Singapore, Singapore, August 23, 2020 --



Zhong Lin, P&E Department Manager from China Construction said, “We have recently engaged Lean Station and implemented Lean PlanDo to improve our project construction planning and management. With the help of the system we aim to fully digitize our high level and downstream planning for a better smoother site execution. Looking forward to a collaborative project execution!”



This large scale public housing development comprises 9 blocks of various storeys and a residential building, totaling up to 995 units, as well as multi-storey car parks with roof garden, a commercial block, and social community facilities.



Dr. Nguyen Thi Qui, the Lead Lean Consultant at Lean Station said, “This collaboration with China Construction has tremendous potential for both our organisations where we begin to set the foundation for Lean + Digital transformation in the industry through our Lean PlanDo’s ILPD framework. We are looking forward to further R&D collaboration in the area of Lean PlanDo BIM and our new A.I. system of Smart planner with China Construction through this project.”



Apart from the core Lean PlanDo workspace, the advanced module of Lean PlanDo.BIM will be implemented as a test bed in this project. Lean PlanDo.BIM is a new module combining Lean with BIM. This is combined with an A.I. module called Smart Planner. These will help the project team to integrate their BIM models into the schedule, plan more efficiently and accurately by spatial planning and visualization of the progress. The Smart planner will provide suggestions on the plan through A.I. expert system building on the Lean PlanDo construction knowledge-base.



Mr. Keith Leong, the Vice President of Sales at Lean Station said, “On the business perspective, this is a great start with CCDC and will forge the solid foundation for our future collaboration together.”



Lean Station has been working very closely with developers and contractors to help deliver projects on time by improving the quality and efficiency of planning, commitment, execution and monitoring the projects. We are very excited to work together with China Construction on the first major project together, and of course in the future projects as well.



