Celsys Releases Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy, Now Available in the Galaxy Store Worldwide

Free of charge for the first six months.

Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is an illustration, manga, and animation app with the same functions as the versions for Windows, macOS, iPad and iPhone. The Galaxy Store version comes with a 6-month free offer, after which users can sign up for a monthly plan. Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy will come preinstalled on the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the first Android device with Clip Studio Paint, so that artists can start using the app immediately.(3) Users on smartphone devices can use the app for one hour per day for free without a plan.



The app is compatible with the Samsung S Pen, including features such as pen sensitivity and Air Actions. If users do not have an S Pen, the app can be used by connecting their device with a Wacom Intuos pen tablet or Wacom One LCD tablet.



Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is compatible with Celsys' shortcut device "Clip Studio Tabmate." The Tabmate can perform frequently used operations with the press of a button, so artists can create more comfortably.



Celsys plans to hold an international illustration contest this September to celebrate this launch.



Information will be released on Celsys’ website and social media.



App Information:



Name:

Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy



URL:

https://apps.samsung.com/appquery/appDetail.as?appId=jp.co.celsys.clipstudiopaint.galaxystore



Pricing:

Monthly plans

Single-device: One device (Galaxy/Windows/macOS/iPad)

PRO $4.49/month

EX $8.99/month

Dual-device: Up to two devices (Galaxy/Windows/macOS/iPad)

PRO $7.49/month

EX $12.49/month

Premium : Up to four devices (Galaxy/Windows/macOS/iPad/iPhone)

PRO $8.99/month

EX $14.99/month

Smartphone : One smartphone device (Galaxy/iPhone)

PRO $0.99/month

EX $2.49/month

(To use pen sensitivity or DeX mode, any plan other than the Smartphone plan is required.)



Available languages:

English, French, Spanish, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Japanese



Supported OS:

Android 9, 10



Supported devices:

Galaxy series devices

Smartphones

- 3GB or more memory required, 6GB or more recommended

- 6 inches or larger display recommended

Tablets

- 3GB or more memory required, 6GB or more recommended

- 10.4 inches or larger display recommended



Pressure-sensitive pens

Samsung S Pen



(1) “Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy” is the name of the app in the Galaxy store.

(2) Depending on the country or region, the app may not be available or the release date may vary.

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



