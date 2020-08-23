Bans on WeChat and TikTok Lead to SkyVPN’s Rapid Traffic Growth

Press Releases SkyVPN Inc. Press Release

Sunnyvale, CA, August 23, 2020 --(



Regarding the executive order, many Chinese immigrants and students in the USA worry losing access to WeChat, the instant messaging app, could cut off contact with family and friends in China, where many popular US messaging apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Telegram have been blocked, and WeChat grab a dominant share of the online communication and many other internet value-added services.



While WeChat is quite essential for Chinese living in the US to stay in touch with their important contacts back home, TikTok has become popular among varied nationalities, especially for young people. The popularity also raised concerns over its privacy policy and user data security.



A VPN works as a tunnel that encrypts and reroutes your internet connection through its own servers located across the world. During the process, users’ IP addresses and identity information will be encrypted and protected from hackers and snoopers. VPN services are commonly used to access blocked streaming media, and the same technique could be used to access TikTok where it’s banned.



“Obviously the executive order did not make young people stop loving the entertainment app,” said a spokesperson of SkyVPN. “Generation-Z internet users should pay more attention and address cybersecurity risks, and we hope the banning issue could bring some positive effects.”



To know more about SkyVPN, please visit: https://www.skyvpn.net/



About SkyVPN

