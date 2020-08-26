Explore the Beauty of Nepal with Nepal Tour and Trekking | Peregrine Treks and Expedition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Peregrine Treks and Expedition Pvt.... Press Release

Planning to visit Nepal? Well, that's a great idea. Experience the true beauty of Nepal with Nepal Tours and Trekking. Nepal Tours and Trekking offers the visitor with diverse natural and cultural wonder. It's truely a lifetime experience.

"Heaven is Myth, Nepal is Real"



Listed on the Top 10 Budget-Friendly Countries in The World by Lonely Planet, Nepal has always been one of the major travel destinations in the world, especially for backpackers. With this special offer, the cost is even lower for the travelers, making it more convenient to travel in this COVID situation. Travelers can pre-book the trips in Nepal now and travel whenever the situation turns normal for travelling. Travelers can book the trip via our official website directly. Here is the link to book the trip: https://peregrinetreks.com/nepal-trekking-packages/



Nepal is one of the best travel destinations in the world. Blessed with natural as well as the rich cultural beauty, Nepal has become the go-to travel destination all around the world. With Nepal Tour and Trekking Packages, travelers will have the opportunity to explore the nature, rich biodiversity, diverse culture, ancient architecture and nonetheless friendly people.



As Aesop once said, “Good things come in small packages,” Nepal, being such country, has a blend of diverse culture and is especially diverse in terms of natural beauty. Nepal, also known as the Land of Himalayas, is home to breathtaking snow-capped mountains (has 8 tallest mountains out of 10 world’s highest mountain), many glacial lakes, rivers and streams along the trekking trails. Trekking in Nepal offers the trekkers a unique thrilling and adventurous experience that anyone will cherish for a lifetime. Nepal Trekking Packages truly gives eternal satisfaction by hiking through the lush forest of Nepal, passing by the rural and isolated settlements in the Himalayas and make the visitors a part of it.



From the lowest altitude to the highest, from naturally existing wonder to manmade antiquities, Nepal itself is a package for voyagers. Nepal Tour Package offers an insight into major places of Nepal, attractions, adventures and activities to carry on. Peregrine Treks and Expedition lets the visitor to choose the desired destination and can prepare a customized itinerary for the trip accordingly.



Travelling can be a costly lifestyle but not any more. With the special offer on every Tour and Trekking Packages, Peregrine Treks is confident that this is the lowest price anyone will find on a Nepal Trekking and Tour packages.



Pradip Karki

+977-9851052413



https://peregrinetreks.com/



