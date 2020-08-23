Press Releases Evorese Press Release

Juiice.io is Partnering with Evorese, Using the Exchange's New IEO Model, Looking to Raise $6 Million for Their Offering

Juiice Initial Exchange Offering with Evorese will start on Thu 27 August 2020, with JUI token trading at a price of $0,0002. For more information visit https://exchange.evorese.com/ieo/juiice Petrosani, Romania, August 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Evorese.com is partnering with JUIICE LTD to launch their Initial Exchange Offering for the market. Juiice.io is building a platform for viral user-generated content that rewards creators and influencers and looking to raise $6 million for further development. In partnership with Ledger France, Evorese is launching a new IEO model which retains the raised funds and release those based on certain milestones achievement and use of proceeds spending. Juiice has agreed to raise funds through Evorese’s specific model while protecting investors and project success.With current popular platforms and apps, people that make the sites big and popular are not rewarded for it. Those sites are cashing in huge amounts of money accumulating from ads, direct sales, etc. Juiice believes that it’s the people who make those sites big that should be rewarded. User’s involvement is the most valuable resource, for which every advertiser competes, but it is exploited without any proper reward participation. Juiice is on a mission to remunerate content creators, influencers, and even casual users for their involvement — a service they provide to the network.With Juiice platform and application, everyone will be able to cash-in the time and potential from those sites and apps they use the most. Everyone has something to show to the world, community, or friends, everyone has a question, everyone laughs at silly videos, everyone needs a famous quote. Everyone connects with other people around the world.“We’re tapping into a huge market that grows daily, where competition is already very hard and big. But with an empowering and simple idea and unique rewarding algorithm, there is plenty of room to scale well. Furthermore, we will work hand in hand with them, using their big network to direct traffic to our platform. Our users will share Juiice content all over other established sites and receive a remuneration based on the traffic they bring in. We even believe that many of them will follow our steps,” says Mladen Babic, Co-Founder, and CEO at Juiice Ltd.Juiice Initial Exchange Offering with Evorese will start on Thu 27 August 2020, with JUI token trading at a price of $0,0002. For more information visit https://exchange.evorese.com/ieo/juiice Contact Information Evorese

Pitec Georgiana

+40727268969



www.evorese.com



