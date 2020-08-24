Press Releases Ntgd Valve Co. Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Ntgd Valve Co. Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: NTGD Offers Ball Valve for Oil & Gas Industries

Gillingham, United Kingdom, August 24, 2020 --(



About Ball Valve

A



The Specialty of NTGD Ball Valves

The two main designs offered are trunnion mounted ball valves and a floating ball valve.

1.

· The trunnion mounted ball valve is a type of a quarter-turn valve that uses a hollow, perforated, and fixed/supported ball to regulate the flow. These valves imply the ball is limited by bearings and can only rotate, the bulk of the hydraulic load is balanced by system constraints, resulting in low bearing pressure and no shaft fatigue.

· The benefits of trunnion mounted ball valve construction include lower operational torque, ease of use, reduced seat wear (Stem/ball insulation avoids downstream seat side loading and wear enhancing efficiency and service life), better sealing ability at both high and low pressure.



2.

· A floating ball valve, as the term implies, uses a ball as the mechanism to cover the cross-section of the pipe to avoid the fluid movement. Now the main feature of these valves is that the ball has no structure to support it, so it remains suspended by valve seats in the fluid and place.

· In the floating ball valve, the resistance to fluid is low and the resistance coefficient is equal to that of the same length portion of the pipe. It has a simple form, compact size, and lightweight. It is pretty tight and reliable. Quick shutter speed is easy to operate. To allow remote control, the rotation from the fully open to the fully closed position is as long as 90 [deg.].



About NTGD

NTGD Valve Co., Ltd. is an ISO 9001 certified company, with a team of engineers that has an experience of more than 30 years in manufacturing industrial valves. NTGD is specialized in the manufacturing of ball valves and follows the latest industry standards by ANSI, ASME, API, and DIN.



To learn more about NTGD Valves, please visit their official website https://www.ntgdvalve.com/ or contact them through the following email: sales@ntgd.co.uk. Gillingham, United Kingdom, August 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NTGD Valve Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial valves and has introduced UK design and quality control systems. Latest technologies are being adopted to provide the finest quality material and design. NTGD, offers different types of Ball valves like Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve and Floating Ball Valve suitable for Oil and Gas Industry applications that serve the purpose to cut off, distribute and change the direction of medium flow in the pipeline.About Ball Valve Ball Valve is a quarter-turn valve used for shut-off purposes. The valve opens and closes the fluid flow through an integrated ball, which rotates within the body of the valve. In on-off uses, ball valves are industry standard and are smaller and comparatively lightweight. They can be used in a wide range of applications in all sizes including high pressure, steam, and condensate applications that can handle all types of fluid in Oil and Gas Industry.The Specialty of NTGD Ball ValvesThe two main designs offered are trunnion mounted ball valves and a floating ball valve.1. Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve. · The trunnion mounted ball valve is a type of a quarter-turn valve that uses a hollow, perforated, and fixed/supported ball to regulate the flow. These valves imply the ball is limited by bearings and can only rotate, the bulk of the hydraulic load is balanced by system constraints, resulting in low bearing pressure and no shaft fatigue.· The benefits of trunnion mounted ball valve construction include lower operational torque, ease of use, reduced seat wear (Stem/ball insulation avoids downstream seat side loading and wear enhancing efficiency and service life), better sealing ability at both high and low pressure.2. Floating Ball Valve. · A floating ball valve, as the term implies, uses a ball as the mechanism to cover the cross-section of the pipe to avoid the fluid movement. Now the main feature of these valves is that the ball has no structure to support it, so it remains suspended by valve seats in the fluid and place.· In the floating ball valve, the resistance to fluid is low and the resistance coefficient is equal to that of the same length portion of the pipe. It has a simple form, compact size, and lightweight. It is pretty tight and reliable. Quick shutter speed is easy to operate. To allow remote control, the rotation from the fully open to the fully closed position is as long as 90 [deg.].About NTGDNTGD Valve Co., Ltd. is an ISO 9001 certified company, with a team of engineers that has an experience of more than 30 years in manufacturing industrial valves. NTGD is specialized in the manufacturing of ball valves and follows the latest industry standards by ANSI, ASME, API, and DIN.To learn more about NTGD Valves, please visit their official website https://www.ntgdvalve.com/ or contact them through the following email: sales@ntgd.co.uk. Contact Information Ntgd Valve Co. Ltd

Emily Chin

+44 191 648 99 59



https://www.ntgdvalve.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ntgd Valve Co. Ltd