Steadfast Proudly Engages in a Partnership with UCX to Introduce New Levels of Cloud and Managed Service Offerings

Steadfast, a leader in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting for over 20 years, is proud to announce a new partnership with UCX, the home of digital solutions, to present more specialized cloud and managed hosting opportunities to the UCX marketplace. The scope of Steadfast’s offerings highlight an opportunity for highly personalized cloud and managed service direction in a transactional forum.

Steadfast and UCX Dive Deeper into Cloud and Managed Solution Paths to Offer Solutions and Services Uniquely Constructed for UCX Customers.



UCX is a threshold of digital solutions, offering a vast range of IT solutions for any sized business. Inclusion of the Steadfast cloud and managed services portfolio creates an added advantage for UCX customers – the opportunity to connect with a cloud and managed service provider that goes beyond “boxed” pricing. Steadfast’s strength is providing an extreme range of opportunities for UCX customers – from quick pick and select solutions to designing solutions with only the services the customer will use versus a one-size-fits-all option. One-size-fits-all can include hidden costs or challenges with paying for apps or services that will never be used. The Steadfast fixed cost mantra contributes trust to the UCX family of services.



“What we find exciting about this partnership is Steadfast can bring both transactional choices as well as the opportunity to select a cloud or managed service option that truly speaks, and bills, to what a UCX customer will utilize. The benefit? True fixed costs so UCX’s valued customers won’t have to experience the anxiety of guessing what their services will cost each month – we are driven by honoring complete transparency with every customer.” –Bryan Lee, Steadfast Senior Channel Manager.



“We believe the partnership with Steadfast is a valuable development for both sides,” said David Converse, VP of Sales at UCXmarket. “We are proud to partner with a company that cares for every business individually and focuses on catering to each of their needs. Steadfast’s outstanding services and their leap out of “boxed” pricing, combined with UCXmarket’s features to virtualize the selling process, create the ideal setting where buyers and resellers can easily find a fit for their budget.”



About Steadfast



We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, offering customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast’s goal is to ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net



About UCX



