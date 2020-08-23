Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, August 23, 2020 -- Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial, sold Fryers Creek Storage located in Temple, TX on August 10, 2020. The facility offers 20,765 rentable square feet of storage and sits on 1.5 acres. Fryers Creek Storage was sold by a group of investors that purchased the property a couple of years ago with the intent of improving the properties performance and stabilizing its occupancy. The purchaser is a current operator of various self-storage facilities and has been active in the acquisition market. Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673

www.argus-selfstorage.com

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



