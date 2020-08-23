Calgary-Based Joey's Restaurants Opens New Restaurant in Edmonton Community of Ellerslie

Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Canada's favourite seafood restaurant chain going through a growth phase.

Calgary, Canada, August 23, 2020 --(



"Tacos are the new medium for younger seafood lovers," said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design for Joey's Only Franchising Ltd. "Joey's has been serving up the world's best Fish Tacos for 6 years and the growth of the millennial market has drawn in a whole new group of customers."



The addition of Joey's Ellerslie at the end of August, gives the Edmonton area market – nine amazing Joey's to consider. Joey's guests can expect a comfortable atmosphere featuring booths and an online ordering app that rewards you for each entrée purchased.



About Joey's Seafood



Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices.



Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 6.5 million guests system wide through its 55 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company will be celebrating its 35th anniversary.



Download our app at https://joeys.ca/order-online and start saving on take-out today.



For more information, please contact:



Max Gagnon, President, Joey's Restaurants, max@joeys.ca



Dave Holland

403-513-1320



https://www.joeys.ca



