The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plans to Hold an Open House on Saturday and Sunday in Eugene

The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday in Eugene.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, August 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 1733 Balboa St. is a 2389 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home for sale in Eugene. It sits on a 0.15 acre lot and is offered at $624,900. The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday from 12-3pm.This home offers high end features such as Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the home. You will also find Quartz countertops, built in refrigerator, gas range, pantry, and more. The family room offers a marble surround gas fireplace and glass French doors leading to the oversized patio. The den offers a wet bar equipped with a wine cooler and ice maker, as well as a main level guest suite with a full bathroom. The second level features a large office/bonus area and the master suite where you will find a walk in closet, boutique style built-ins and a spa-like bathroom with travertine tile flooring, dual sink quartz vanity, and more. The backyard has a BBQ area, storage shed, and ample yard space.Fore more information about 1733 Balboa St., the open houses, or the home that Stephanie Coats has listed, please contact her at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

