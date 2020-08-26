Exclusive Interview with ForwardVue Pharma Released for Ophthalmic Drugs 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Alan Franklin, CEO, ForwardVue Pharma will be presenting at the Ophthalmic Drugs conference.

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2020 --(



In the run up to the conference, Alan Franklin, CEO, ForwardVue Pharma is interviewed by SMi Group to discuss his presentation details, insights of the Ophthalmic market and his thoughts on the biggest growth area and key developments that have taken place in the last year.



Those who register by the 30th September will save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom4



Snapshot of Alan’s interview:

The ophthalmic drugs industry is maturing each year, in your opinion, what are the key developments that have taken place in the last year?



“The key news to me is the lack of development of approved and late stage anti-angiogenic molecules. Brolucizumab was approved, but it is associated with a small risk of occlusive vasculitis which can lead to profound, irreversible vision loss. Therefore, brolucizumab has not been widely adopted. The NDA for Abicipar pegol, which utilizes DARPin technology was rejected by the FDA secondary to concerns of inflammation with the 2 mg dose.”



What current topic will you be addressing in your presentation, and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?



“We believe that stable small molecule therapy will offer both efficacy and durability advantages to the current treatment paradigm for common retinal diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, DR, and neovascular age related macular degeneration, nAMD.”



The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line up is available online at: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom4



Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

23rd -24th November 2020

#OphthalmicDrugs



The 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference taking place on the 23rd -24th November 2020, will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular disease, innovations in combination technologies, and the utterly unique challenges that are faced in the treatment of one of the most complex organs in the body.

