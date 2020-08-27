The Launching of Blackboard Tees: Order a Shirt. Change the World.

Press Releases Blackboard Tees Press Release

These shirts stand out with their simplicity in design that creates a strong focus on the messages. “The idea is to use a small amount of words to say something big,” said Robert. “BBTs is my chance to bring awareness to issues I care deeply about.”



Blackboard Tees provides multiple ways to get the eye catching shirts and facemasks into your wardrobe right away: their website is set up to offer retails sales; fundraising platforms for nonprofit organizations, schools, clubs, and other groups; as well as wholesale resale options for retailers; and custom printing if you would like a something tailor made for your own message.



“Behind words that provoke action is action itself, through a donation made to charity with every purchase,” said Brett Thompson, Head of Media Marketing at Blackboard Tees.



Blackboard Tees is backing up its call for change by donating a portion of profits to establish a new animal rescue group, the 13th Floor, also founded by Robert Shapiro. The 13th Floor will primarily provide refuge for the number one type of animals euthanized in kill shelters and animal pounds: black cats. As BBTs grows, they will also be seeking to work with other established charity partners in several areas, such as environmental protection, gender equality, LGBT rights, promoting peace, racial equality, and wildlife conservation.



Today marks the launch of Blackboard Tees, a socially conscious T-shirt company that offers designs with impactful messages and the goal of improving the human condition. The founders of BBTs will help you to raise awareness for the issues you care about with eye-catching and provocative slogans that challenge the status quo. They feature classic slogans from BBTs founder Robert Shapiro, such as, "Hate is Easy, Love Takes Courage," as well as words to highlight today's most pressing issues; like, "We Shouldn't Have to Remind People that Black Lives Matter." Best of all, a portion of profits from every purchase made through BBTs is donated back to charity.

