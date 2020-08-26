Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases XtraGlobex, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from XtraGlobex, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: XtraGlobex Analysis of I/DD Managed Care Points to Provider-led Networks

TheVBPBlog.com Releases Key Analysis After Reviewing Managed Care Programs in 10 States for Consumers with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Philadelphia, PA, August 26, 2020 --(



With an estimated 1.5 million Medicaid consumers with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, XtraGlobex found that the engagement of these consumers, their families, and advocates is essential to the design of the programs. While 10 states currently offer managed care programs to support this population, programs are not necessarily similar, nor do they have the same degree of acceptance and success.



As a thought leader in value-based payments, XtraGlobex reviewed the managed care programs offered by these 10 states and assessed a wide range of results, types of programs, and different roll-out strategies. Included are Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Texas.



"After a lengthy analysis, we found that program design matters as much as the engagement of consumers and their advocates," said Dr. Sahhar. "We also found that when providers are leading the service delivery, the quality and delivery of the services are more effective. That is the building block for ultimate Value-Based Payments."



Mandy Sahhar, Co-Author of the blog said, “We took a deep dive into the design and execution of programs in 10 states, and the XtraGlobex analysis reveals five key takeaways.” These include:



- Multi-State commercial MCOs are not the only answer

- Local/Regional program designs have their own benefits

- Case management can take on many forms but should be simplified

- Speed and phasing of roll-outs matter. Pilots and multi-design testing improve the quality and success.

- When providers are fully engaged as a designer and payer, the programs are more effective in achieving the desired goals.



More information on these and other conclusions are available at www.TheVBPBlog.com, along with ongoing observations and analysis of value-based payments. Subscription is complimentary.



"It’s important to note that these 10 states are only the beginning," Mandy Sahhar added. “As programs develop and new states launch their own versions, there’s still a lot of information to be gleaned and lessons to be learned. We’ll be staying on top of it and sharing our insights about value-based payment trends in The VBP Blog.”



XtraGlobex continues to advocate for consumers and strives to provide the most up-to-date and useful information surrounding VBP and how to best approach managed care.



About the Company

Cathryn Hilliard

1 (856) 397 5040



www.xtraglobex.com



