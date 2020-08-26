Larry Lacefield Named Telgian Fire Safety President

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, August 26, 2020 --



Lacefield is a dynamic and proven business leader with more than 20 years of successful experience leading high-impact, operational initiatives. As an innovative and growth-focused executive, he has an extensive background in guiding cross-functional teams and in the effective delivery of program objectives and quality service.



“Highly skilled in the development and implementation of strategy, operational capacity, risk management, and performance metrics, Larry’s leadership will ensure Telgian Fire Safety’s ongoing commitment to quality service,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes.



A retired U.S. Navy Master Chief, his military career in the Special Warfare Command included various global operational roles. In addition, he completed combat tours in the Middle East, Asia and many other areas around the world. Lacefield is the recipient of numerous military awards, including Meritorious Service Medals, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals and multiple combat operational award medals. As a keynote speaker for civilian and military organizations, he continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to our country and community.



In addition, he is a member of the Medical Science Liaison Society, as well as the American College of Healthcare Executives. Lacefield also holds the designation of Project Management Professional (PMP), is a Lean 6 Sigma Green Belt and holds Top Secret Clearance SCI.



Lacefield earned a Bachelor of Science from Touro TUI University and graduated from the US Naval War College with a degree in Executive Leadership and Organizational Leadership. Additionally, he holds a Master’s Degree in Global Business Leadership from the University of San Diego and completed the Management Development Program at the Harvard Business School San Diego Alumni Association.



About Telgian Fire Safety



Since 1985, Telgian Fire Safety has served as a trusted partner to clients around the globe, providing innovative solutions and keeping facilities safe, compliant and on budget. Telgian’s expertise includes testing, inspections and repair of Fire Life Safety Systems including Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Backflow Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, Clean Agent Systems and Fire Alarm Monitoring.



We specialize in service to multi-location properties, as well as large single-campus facilities. Telgian services approximately 50,000 locations annually throughout the US and abroad, providing a centralized approach and standardized way for clients to manage their FLS program including Inventory Tracking, Capital Replacement Programs, Budgeting and Forecasting.



