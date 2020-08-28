Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Rivers Apart" by Nora Rose

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Rivers Apart" – a romantic mystery thriller by Nora Rose.

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 28, 2020 --(



Forced into hiding Evie must battle her morals when her world collides with that of Nate Rivers, one of the world’s leading culinary chefs.



Thrown into the limelight of his showbiz world, two people who should never have met now have to find their way together through a journey of heartache and deception, on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while trying to stay alive.



Can their love overpower everything against them?



Rivers Apart is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 326 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653828 and 9781800940116

Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.1 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08F4JW4YM

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RAPART

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotion

Two Brewers Hous

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



