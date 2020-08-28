Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Rivers Apart" by Nora Rose

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About "Rivers Apart": He is a world-class chef and a famous TV personality. She is an animal liberator and in danger from a terrifying stalker. Thrown together by extraordinary circumstances that will change their lives forever.
Forced into hiding Evie must battle her morals when her world collides with that of Nate Rivers, one of the world’s leading culinary chefs.
Thrown into the limelight of his showbiz world, two people who should never have met now have to find their way together through a journey of heartache and deception, on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while trying to stay alive.
Can their love overpower everything against them?
Rivers Apart is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 326 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653828 and 9781800940116
Dimensions: 15.2 x 2.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08F4JW4YM
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RAPART
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotion
Two Brewers Hous
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002