Organizers of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Shift Gears to Focus on Promoting All the Art & Design Entities in the County

Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 29, 2020 --(



About Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week

Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 16-24, 2021) is a result of the desire to unite all of Fort Lauderdale's artists and arts & cultural institutions in an effort to highlight all that the city has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area with the ultimate goal of establishing Fort Lauderdale as an international cultural destination. For more information about Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week visit www.FTLADW.com Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week will be returning on January 16-24, 2021 without its center-piece Art Fort Lauderdale. Although the unique art fair has been the focal point for the week since its inception, the current COVID environment has made producing this incredibly intimate Art Fair quite difficult and its organizers have decided to shift gears and focus solely on promoting the county's most prestigious arts & culture institutions and entities who have been facing an immense uphill battle to survive during these unprecedented times.The week will continue to be a breeding ground for discovery, finding synergies and exchanging ideas, with select aligned programming, including museum exhibitions, artist studio tours, gallery openings, Virtual Programs, Virtual artDISCOURSE Series, architectural walks, roundtables, professional encounters and more. Confirmed events include the 3rd Annual AIA Fort Lauderdale Architecture Fair – with programming featuring: Talks on "The Impact of Art on Development" with the Urban Land Institute, a panel discussion on the "Intersection between Art and Architecture," keynote speakers TBD, and the popular "Architecture Tour of Fort Lauderdale" and artist studio tours of the many Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) locations around Broward County - which was one of many initiatives born out of discussions with artists over contemporary art trends and affordable artist studio spaces."Promoting this Art week that showcases the vast amount of cultural opportunities the county has to offer residents, collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts and visitors was a key aspect of building this platform for research and promotion of the arts, its relationship to the community and discussions over contemporary art trends in the areas of the Arts, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music, and Theater," said Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Co-Founder | Director Andrew Martineau. "So you can imagine the incredible validation we felt when we heard that our Public Relations team FINN Partners won Best Tactics, Best Integrated Campaign and Best of Show for the Destination on Display: Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Campaign out of 800 entries in the 2020 PRSA (sunshine District) Radiance Awards.""We're proud and impassioned to beam an overdue spotlight on our local creative culture – which has undisputedly redefined the destination," says Beth Davis, head of FINN Partner's Fort Lauderdale office. "While Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week continues to evolve, it will continue to awaken and enlightened the masses to our distinct art scene."Arts & Culture institutions and related entities are encouraged to "Submit Your Event" to the weeks schedule at FTLADW.com as they get confirmed and further information about this annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area can be found at FTLADW.com as well.About Fort Lauderdale Art & Design WeekFort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 16-24, 2021) is a result of the desire to unite all of Fort Lauderdale's artists and arts & cultural institutions in an effort to highlight all that the city has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area with the ultimate goal of establishing Fort Lauderdale as an international cultural destination. For more information about Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week visit www.FTLADW.com Contact Information Art Fort Lauderdale

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



http://www.artftlauderdale.com



