Announcing the Spectacular Virtual Book Launch of The Midnight Show by doc.PEACE on Thursday September 3rd at 7PM PST

The GOLD transformation begins within at the Spectacular Virtual Book Launch of The Midnight Show by doc.PEACE. This is a child-friendly event created to educate, engage, and inspire the youth to shine their light. Register today with your kiddos at bit.ly/themidnightshow.

The Midnight Show is an artistic expression of soulful revelation – a story of how all of nature pauses to watch the explosion of light in playful rhyme. It’s truly spectacular what could happen when you dare to reveal your true colors and share your innate gifts with the world. Illustrated with Van Gogh-inspired paintings to capture the hearts of all ages. The Midnight Show E-book and paperback now available at docpeaceofmind.com to grab a copy and read along.



Each GOLDen ticket provides access into the Spectacular Virtual Book Launch of The Midnight Show by doc.PEACE. This is a child-friendly event created to educate, engage, and inspire the youth to shine their light. Register today with your kiddos at bit.ly/themidnightshow.



About doc.PEACE

